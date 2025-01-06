Marilyn Manson: Unmasked, a three-part documentary telling "the shocking story of one of rock music’s most polarising figures" to air on Britain's Channel 4 this month

A three-part documentary about Marilyn Manson will air over three consecutive nights on Channel 4 in the UK this month.

A press statement from Channel 4, which will broadcast Marilyn Manson: Unmasked on January 14, 15 and 16, has the following synopsis: "From his meteoric rise as the self-proclaimed 'Antichrist Superstar' to the chilling abuse allegations that have engulfed his career, this series dives deep into Manson’s world to separate fact from fiction."

The first part of the documentary, titled The Birth of Marilyn Manson, covers former music journalist Brian Warners transformation into the controversial rock star.



The episode synopsis states: "From his shocking stage antics to his offensive backstage behaviour, Manson became a lightning rod for moral panic. Accused by many of being a malign influence on American youth, he faced backlash for allegedly inspiring violence, including the Columbine High School massacre.

"Manson used the controversy to position himself as a misunderstood artist and an advocate for listening to disillusioned youth."

Episode two, Allegations of Abuse, details the allegations against Manson and includes an interview with actress Evan Rachel Wood, a former partner of the musician, who shared revelations of her “horrific”time with Manson in the HBO documentary Phoenix Rising.

The concluding episode, The Reckoning, investigates the fallout from the abuse allegations plus wider implications for the entertainment industry. Manson has denied all allegations against him, and released a new album, One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1, in November.

Watch the trailer for Marilyn Manson: Unmasked below:

