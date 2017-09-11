Is this the most ridiculous Metallica mash-up ever?

As a song about a soldier whose arms and legs have been blown off by a landmine, Metallica’s 1988 classic One is unlikely to appear on any disco compilations any time soon.

It has, however, been the subject of a brilliantly ludicrous mash-up by mysterious YouTuber YepImTheToaster, who’s taken One and welded it joyously to Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco hit I Will Survive.

The end results are fantastically ridiculous, as James Hetfield’s harrowing pleas for a blessed departure from life are allied to a song that’s all about the opposite.

“It’s like eating sweet chocolate porridge with crispy salted anchovies,” says commenter Pep David, while Haole In Paradise adds, “This is the greatest moment in the history of music. It is magnificent.”

Further praise comes from Rogerio Ferrari, who merely says, “Wetted my pants!!”, while cornhoglio ups the ante with “You made my day, and it’s only nine in the morning. Almost crapped my pants﻿!”

The video itself mixes the original One footage with clips of people dancing, including disco highlights from Saturday Night Fever, Mork And Mindy, Soul Train, Dallas, Buck Rogers, and more.

It is unclear if Metallica are aware of the video.

YepImTheToaster has preciously been responsible for a number of other mash-ups, including AC/DC vs Bruno Mars, Eagles vs Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica vs Foo Fighters, Ramones vs The Doors and Evanescence vs Adele.

You can follow YepImTheTpaster on YouTube.

