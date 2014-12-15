Marilyn Manson releases Deep Six

The Double M himself has just unleashed another cut from his upcoming album The Pale Emperor.

Available to pre-order now, Marilyn Manson’s ninth studio album The Pale Emperor is in stores from 19th January 2015 via Cooking Vinyl. Ahead of release he’s just unveiled the track Deep Six – listen below.

The follow-up to Born Villain is available in standard and deluxe formats – tracklisting below:

Killing Strangers 2. Deep Six 3. Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge 4. The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles 5. Warship My Wreck 6. Slave Only Dreams To Be King 7. The Devil Beneath My Feet 8. Birds Of Hell Awaiting 9. Cupid Carries A Gun 10. Odds Of Even

BONUS TRACKS (DELUXE EDITION)