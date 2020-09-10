Marilyn Manson channels Bowie on apocalyptic new single Don’t Chase The Dead

Marilyn Manson has made no secret of his life-long love for David Bowie, and with new single Don’t Chase The Dead, he revisits Bowie’s Berlin-era to dramatic effect.

Don’t Chase The Dead is the second single to be unveiled from Manson’s eleventh studio album, We Are Chaos, which is set for release on September 11 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Speaking about the track to Consequence Of Sound this week, Manson says: “It sounds like the end of the world, in a way. That really was what I was trying to capture. We’ve sort of painted ourselves into the end of the world as human beings, but I think there is a hope in it. And there’s always a hope in art, or you wouldn’t make art. You can’t be a nihilist and an artist at the same time, it’s not possible.”

We are Chaos, the follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down, was produced by Shooter Jennings.

Speaking about the album, Manson says: “When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today.

“This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener – it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.”

“Making this record, I had to think to myself, ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit – and try to pretend that you are not an animal,’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

Marilyn Manson: We Are Chaos tracklist

01. Red Black And Blue

02. We Are Chaos

03. Don't Chase The Dead

04. Paint You With My Love

05. Half-Way & One Step Forward

06. Infinite Darkness

07. Perfume

08. Keep My Head Together

09. Solve Coagula

10. Broken Needle