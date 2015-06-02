Marcus Malone tours UK ahead of 7th album launch

Marcus Malone will play a run of UK shows starting this week, ahead of releasing his seventh album.

The Detroit-born, UK-based guitarist hasn’t revealed any details of the work, which follows last year’s Stand Or Fall.

He recently told Blues Matters: “Sometimes I get what I call my divine inspirations. I’m not even thinking of writing a song – and some melody with a hook drops into my head and says, ‘Write me now.’

“Then there are those I write with other musicians who are on the same wavelength as myself. Usually a guitarist with a good lick that I really dig on.”

More details will be revealed in due course.

Jun 05: Ardrossan Music Experience Jun 06: Warrington Blues Jul 02: Beaverwood Club, Chislehurst, London Sep 05: Guisborough Blues Club Sep 14: Oxford Haven Club Sep 19: Harrogate Ripley Town Hall Oct 10: Southport The Atkinson Oct 11: Leicester The Musician Oct 18: Milton Keynes The Stables