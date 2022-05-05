Mantra Vega reunite for charity record to aid people of Ukraine

Mantra Vega, the prog rock group formed by Heather Findlay and Dave Kerzner back in 2014, have reformed for a new single to help raise money to help the people of war torn Ukraine.

We See You will be released this Friday at midnight exclusively via Bandcamp and will raise funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine through the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal. You can watch Findlay and Kerzner discuss the project in a video below.

"In a bid to move out of a place of worry and fear watching the situation in Ukraine unfold, the seeds for We See You emerged and quickly evolved into a beautiful, uplifting collaboration that carries a message of light and hope to our fellow Humans," says Findlay. "War is sadly deeply ingrained aspect of Human nature and wherever on Earth it occurs, the effects are devastating and far reaching. Serving only as another reminder of the fact we are ultimately one. When they hurt, we hurt."

"Heather came to me with this great idea of reuniting Mantra Vega to do a song for this global concern regarding the war in the Ukraine. I'm proud to have taken part in it," adds Kerzner. "In addition to raising funds to help the people of the Ukraine we also wanted to send love and support to all who are suffering from this crisis through the universal language of music."

The new single features contributions from fellow Mantra Vega members Dave Kilminster (guitar), Chris Johnson (guitar)m Stuart Fletcher (bass) and Alex Cromarty (drums).

Mantra Vega originally released their lone album, The Illusion's Reckoning, back in 2016.

Get We See You from midnight on Friday here.