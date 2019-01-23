Manowar want YOU to be their Metal Ambassador in your home town

Manowar are looking for an army of Metal Ambassadors on every stop of their upcoming Final Battle tour.

The band will embark on the next leg of their final tour at the end of February, with dates planned in Israel, Russia, Europe and the UK.

They want fans to promote their home town, letting them and fellow fans know the important parts of your city, where they should go, what they should see, details about the history and culture of the local area, and what connects Manowar and heavy metal to your city.

Manowar want fans to post photos and videos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #ManowarAmbassador #TheFinalBattle #WorldTour2019.

A winner from each city will be chosen, with those picked receiving two free passes to see the band, an autographed Manowar Metal Ambassador certificate, and a tour t-shirt.

Earlier this month, Manowar announced that they’d be joined on the tour by guitarist E.V. Martel, who’s replacing Karl Logan in the lineup after he was arrested and charged for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Find a full list of the band’s 2019 tour dates below.

Manowar The Final Battle 2019 tour dates

Feb 25: Tel Aviv Hangar 11, Israel

Mar 01: Novosibirsk Expo Center, Russia

Mar 03: Vladivostok Fetisov Arena, Russia

Mar 05: Khabarovsk Erofey Arena, Russia

Mar 07: Yekaterinburg Expo Center, Russia

Mar 10: Samara MTL Arena, Russia

Mar 12: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports Palace, Russia

Mar 14: Moscow VTB Dynamo Arena, Russia

Mar 16: Rostov-on-Don KSK Express, Russia

Mar 18: Krasnodar DS Olymp, Russia

Mar 21: Kiev Sports Palace, Ukraine

Mar 23: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus

Mar 25: Brno Hala Vodova, Czech Republic

Mar 26: Ostrava RT Torax Arena, Czech Republic

Mar 29: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Dortmund Westfalenhalle 1, Germany

Apr 01: Copenhagen Valby-Hallen, Denmark

Apr 03: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 05: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Apr 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 09: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway

Apr 10: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway

Apr 12: Stavanger Konserthuset, Norway

Apr 13: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Apr 14: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Apr 16: Longyearbyen Kulturhuset, Norway

Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 20: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 18: Gävle Gasklockorna, Sweden