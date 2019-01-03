Manowar name new guitarist for The Final Battle world tour

Manowar have named their new guitarist who will hit the road with them on the next leg of The Final Battle world tour.

The band announced in October that guitarist Karl Logan would not take part in the live dates after he was arrested and charged for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Now Manowar have revealed that E.V. Martel will join them for the duration of the tour, which will kick off in Tel Aviv, Israel, on February 25.

The band say in a statement: “A musician since the age of eight and devoted Manowar fan, E.V. lives the life of true metal and the music of Manowar.

“He has performed for years in the only official Manowar tribute band in the world. E.V. is proud to know every Manowar song ever recorded, and his style is a mix of all previous Manowar guitarists combined with his own metallic burning.”

Bassist Joey DeMaio adds: “I can think of no one more deserving to play with Manowar than a fan themselves – one who has dedicated their entire life to our fans and our music and who he has proven to be a true Manowarrior!”

Martel says he is “honoured beyond words” to join Manowar for the tour and adds: “I live by Manowar’s message every day of my life: Believe in yourself and even your wildest dreams can come true!”

Find a full list of the band’s 2019 tour dates below.

Manowar The Final Battle 2019 tour dates

Feb 25: Tel Aviv Hangar 11, Israel

Mar 01: Novosibirsk Expo Center, Russia

Mar 03: Vladivostok Fetisov Arena, Russia

Mar 05: Khabarovsk Erofey Arena, Russia

Mar 07: Yekaterinburg Expo Center, Russia

Mar 10: Samara MTL Arena, Russia

Mar 12: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports Palace, Russia

Mar 14: Moscow VTB Dynamo Arena, Russia

Mar 16: Rostov-on-Don KSK Express, Russia

Mar 18: Krasnodar DS Olymp, Russia

Mar 21: Kiev Sports Palace, Ukraine

Mar 23: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus

Mar 25: Brno Hala Vodova, Czech Republic

Mar 26: Ostrava RT Torax Arena, Czech Republic

Mar 29: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Dortmund Westfalenhalle 1, Germany

Apr 01: Copenhagen Valby-Hallen, Denmark

Apr 03: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 05: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Apr 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 09: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway

Apr 10: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway

Apr 12: Stavanger Konserthuset, Norway

Apr 13: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Apr 14: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Apr 16: Longyearbyen Kulturhuset, Norway

Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 20: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 18: Gävle Gasklockorna, Sweden