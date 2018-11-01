Manowar’s Karl Logan arrest: Disturbing details emerge

Last week, it was reported that Manowar guitarist Karl Logan had been arrested and charged with allegedly possessing child pornography.

A warrant was issued for the 53-year-old’s arrest by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in August and he was subsequently arrested and charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bail was set at $35,000 and he was bonded out.

In light of the allegations, Manowar’s management issued a statement to say that Logan would not take part in Manowar’s Final Battle World Tour.

Now, WCCB Charlotte have reported further details, saying that the alleged offences took place between June 18 and August 2 this year.

Content warning: Some people may find the following details upsetting.

The website report that Logan was alleged to be in possession of graphic videos depicting girls between the ages of four and 12 years old “engaged in a variety of sexual acts with unidentified men.”

One scene is reported to show a scene where a girl “chokes and becomes visibly upset.”

North Carolina law stipulates that the charge is delivered when “a person commits the offense of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”