Manowar announce The Final Battle UK shows

Manowar are coming back to the UK in 2019 on The Final Battle tour.
The rock veterans are bringing the curtain down on their almost 40 year career across Europe in 2019 – and today, Metal Hammer can exclusively reveal they’ll play twice in the UK.
Manowar will perform two shows at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on April 19 and 20 next year.
Bassist Joey DeMaio says: “Everyone knows that the UK holds a special place in Manowar history! Once again, the ground will shake by the might of our Army Of Immortals, just as we promised all loyal Manowarriors in the UK.”
These will be the only two shows Manowar will play in the UK on this tour, so don’t wait to get your tickets.
A ticket pre-sale in now underway, while tickets will go on general sale on Friday.
Get your tickets for the April 19 Birmingham show
Get your tickets for the April 20 Birmingham show
Find a full list of Manowar’s 2019 tour dates below.
Manowar The Final Battle 2019 tour dates
Feb 25: Tel Aviv Hangar 11, Israel
Mar 01: Novosibirsk Expo Center, Russia
Mar 03: Vladivostok Fetisov Arena, Russia
Mar 05: Khabarovsk Erofey Arena, Russia
Mar 07: Yekaterinburg Expo Center, Russia
Mar 10: Samara MTL Arena, Russia
Mar 12: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports Palace, Russia
Mar 14: Moscow VTB Dynamo Arena, Russia
Mar 16: Rostov-on-Don KSK Express, Russia
Mar 18: Krasnodar DS Olymp, Russia
Mar 21: Kiev Sports Palace, Ukraine
Mar 23: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus
Mar 25: Brno Hala Vodova, Czech Republic
Mar 26: Ostrava RT Torax Arena, Czech Republic
Mar 29: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Mar 30: Dortmund Westfalenhalle 1, Germany
Apr 01: Copenhagen Valby-Hallen, Denmark
Apr 03: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Apr 05: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Apr 06: Munich Zenith, Germany
Apr 09: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway
Apr 10: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway
Apr 12: Stavanger Konserthuset, Norway
Apr 13: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway
Apr 14: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway
Apr 16: Longyearbyen Kulturhuset, Norway
Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Apr 20: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 18: Gävle Gasklockorna, Sweden