Manowar announce The Final Battle UK shows

Manowar are coming back to the UK in 2019 on The Final Battle tour.

The rock veterans are bringing the curtain down on their almost 40 year career across Europe in 2019 – and today, Metal Hammer can exclusively reveal they’ll play twice in the UK.

Manowar will perform two shows at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on April 19 and 20 next year.

Bassist Joey DeMaio says: “Everyone knows that the UK holds a special place in Manowar history! Once again, the ground will shake by the might of our Army Of Immortals, just as we promised all loyal Manowarriors in the UK.”

These will be the only two shows Manowar will play in the UK on this tour, so don’t wait to get your tickets.

A ticket pre-sale in now underway, while tickets will go on general sale on Friday.

Get your tickets for the April 19 Birmingham show

Get your tickets for the April 20 Birmingham show

Find a full list of Manowar’s 2019 tour dates below.

Manowar The Final Battle 2019 tour dates

Feb 25: Tel Aviv Hangar 11, Israel

Mar 01: Novosibirsk Expo Center, Russia

Mar 03: Vladivostok Fetisov Arena, Russia

Mar 05: Khabarovsk Erofey Arena, Russia

Mar 07: Yekaterinburg Expo Center, Russia

Mar 10: Samara MTL Arena, Russia

Mar 12: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports Palace, Russia

Mar 14: Moscow VTB Dynamo Arena, Russia

Mar 16: Rostov-on-Don KSK Express, Russia

Mar 18: Krasnodar DS Olymp, Russia

Mar 21: Kiev Sports Palace, Ukraine

Mar 23: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus

Mar 25: Brno Hala Vodova, Czech Republic

Mar 26: Ostrava RT Torax Arena, Czech Republic

Mar 29: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Dortmund Westfalenhalle 1, Germany

Apr 01: Copenhagen Valby-Hallen, Denmark

Apr 03: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 05: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Apr 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 09: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway

Apr 10: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway

Apr 12: Stavanger Konserthuset, Norway

Apr 13: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Apr 14: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Apr 16: Longyearbyen Kulturhuset, Norway

Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 20: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 18: Gävle Gasklockorna, Sweden