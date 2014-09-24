Manics to revisit The Holy Bible

The Manic Street Preachers will mark the 20th anniversary of third album The Holy Bible by performing it in full on tour in December, they’ve confirmed.

The landmark follow-up to 1993’s Gold Against The Soul represented a change of sound from modern rock to goth, while the band began wearing military-style uniforms for performances. It was their final studio project with guitarist Richey Edwards, who disappeared in 1993 and has not been seen since. He was declared presumed dead in 2008.

Bassist Nicky Wire admits the band have some concerns about the live version, telling the BBC: “It’s a lot on James Dean Bradfield because we do it as a three-piece. There’s a lot of noise, a lot of words – a lot of everything to do consecutively.

“But because we’ve had such a good year, it feels like the right time.”

The Manics recently released 12th album Futurology, which reached number two in the album chart, after 11th outing Rewind The Film also made the top five. Frontman Bradfield picked up the Maestro Award at the 2013 Classic Rock Roll Of Honour ceremony.

An anniversary edition of The Holy Bible is to be launched in time for the seven-date tour, which kicks off on December 8. Tickets go on sale on Friday (September 25) at 9am.

Dec 08: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 10: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 11: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 13: Dublin Olympia Theatre

Dec 15: London Roundhouse

Dec 16: London Roundhouse

Dec 17: London Roundhouse