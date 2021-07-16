Manic Street Preachers release summery new single The Secret He Had Missed

Manic Street Preachers have shared the second single, The Secret He Had Missed, from their forthcoming album The Ultra Vivid Lament. The new album is set for release on September 3 via Columbia/Sony.

The Secret He Had Missed is a summery pop number that features shimmering vocals, courtesy of Julia Cumming (Sunflower Bean), and cascading ABBA-style piano lines.

Accompanied by a slightly disjointed music video directed by the band’s long-time visual collaborator Kieran Evans, the video transitions from scenic shots of seascapes in Tenby to a room with a giant sparkling disco ball located in Newport’s Dolman Theatre.

On top of their previously-announced festival shows, Manic Street Preachers will also be performing the new album on a 14 date cross-country tour. Special guests on all headline shows will be The Anchoress (not including the Wembley date). Tickets are now on sale.

The Ultra Vivid Lament is available for pre-order now. In the meantime, listen to new single The Secret She Had Missed below:

The Ultra Vivid Lament tracklist:

1.Still Snowing In Sapporo

2. Orwellian

3. The Secret He Had Missed

4. Quest For Ancient Colour

5. Don’t Let the Night Divide Us

6. Diapause

7. Complicated Illusions

8. Into The Waves of Love

9. Blank Diary Entry

10. Happy Bored Alone

11. Afterending

Sept 26: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Sept 28: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Sept 19: Dundee Caird Hall, UK

Oct 01: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall, UK

Oct 02: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 04: York Barbican, UK

Oct 05: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Oct 07: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Oct 10: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Oct 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Oct 13: Bath Forum, UK

Oct 14: Brighton Dome, UK

Dec 03: London The SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Previously announced live shows:

Aug 29: Alcester Camper Calling Music Festival, UK

Sept 10: Halifax Live at Piece Hall, UK

Sept 18: Jersey Electric Park Festival, JE

Sept 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (NHS workers show) - rescheduled, UK

Sept 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (NHS public show) - rescheduled, UK