Manic Street Preachers announce This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours 20 year tour and box set

Manic Street Preachers have announced they'll be releasing a '20th Year Collector’s Edition' to mark the 20th anniversary of their fifth album, This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours.

Scheduled for release on 07 December via Columbia/Sony, the 20th anniversary edition will be released as a deluxe three-CD box set, a double vinyl edition and a "digital package", whatever that entails. As well as the original album, the box set edition will contain unheard demos and live rehearsal recordings, as well as remixes by the likes of Massive Attack, David Holmes and Mogwai.

As well as the box set, the band have confirmed a series of UK dates for 2019, where they'll be performing the album in full at some of their favourite intimate venues. Check out full dates below.

May 12: Dublin, Olympia Theatre, IRE

May 14: Cambridge, Corn Exchange, UK

May 15: Bath, Forum, UK

May 17: London, Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

May 18: London, Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

May 20: Manchester, Ritz, UK

May 21: Manchester, Ritz, UK

May 23: Birmingham, Academy 1, UK

May 24: Southampton, Guildhall, UK

May 26: Edinburgh, Usher Hall, UK

May 27: York, Barbican, UK

May 30: Liverpool, Olympia, UK

May 31: Leicester, De Montford Hall, UK