Man injured after falling from upper level of stadium during Motley Crue show

A fan has reportedly been injured after falling from the upper tier of the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The incident took place during Motley Crue's set at the most recent show on the band's Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.

Local newspaper The Indianapolis Star quotes a police report (opens in new tab) that says, "an intoxicated male stumbled over the railing at Lucas Oil Stadium and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition."

The incident took place at 10pm, 30 minutes after Motley Crue took the stage. Samone Burris, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department's public information officer, reports that the man was "awake and breathing" when police attended the scene.

"Additional information I have received is the adult male was extremely intoxicated and leaned over the railing," says Burris. "At which point he fell".

Meanwhile, Monica Braise, the stadium's Public Information and Marketing Manager, released a statement confirming that the injured party had been assessed by on-site paramedics before being transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

"Although we do not know the extent of the person’s injuries, the individual appeared to be communicating with paramedics on site prior to leaving the stadium," she says. "At this time we do not believe other guests or employees in the stadium were involved in the incident."

Poison fan Steven Neeley told local TV station 13News (opens in new tab), "We seen a figure, at first we didn't think it was a person, we thought it, you know, they had been tossing volleyballs and different stuff around the crowd. But when you heard the thud twice, then we knew it was a person. You could hear the audible gasps over the music playing."

The Stadium Tour has generated much publicity over the summer, from Tommy Lee's truncated performances to Tommy Lee's performing trunk. The next show is scheduled to take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX, on Friday.