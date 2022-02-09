Mammoth WVH release on-the-road video for debut album standout Epiphany

Mammoth WVH have released a video for Epiphany, another single from the band's self-titled debut album. The release follows earlier singles Feel, Distance, You’re To Blame, Don’t Back Down, Think It Over and Mammoth.

“’Epiphany is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of Mammoth WVH,” says Wolfgang Van Halen. “The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June. That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play it on the Young Guns tour.”

The release comes ahead of Mammoth WVH's US tour with Dirty Honey, which kicks off later this month at the Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO, and wraps up in mid-April at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA. Full dates below.

Jan 21: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Jan 22: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Jan 24: Columbus The Bluestone, OH

Jan 25: Royal Oak Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Jan 26: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Jan 28: Portland State Theatre, ME

Jan 29: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Jan 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Feb 01: New York Webster Hall, NY

Feb 02: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Feb 04: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 05: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 06: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Feb 08: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 09: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Feb 11: Orlando Hard Rock Orlando, FL

Feb 12: Dothan The Plant, AL

Feb 15: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Feb 16: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Feb 18: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Feb 20: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Feb 21: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Feb 22: Boise Revolution, ID

Feb 24: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Feb 25: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Feb 27: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Mar 01: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Mar 02: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Mar 04: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Mar 05: Indio Fantasy Casino, CA

Tickets are on sale now.