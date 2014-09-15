Mallory Knox Shout At The Moon

Mallory Knox have dropped a promo for the track Shout At The Moon.
It’s lifted from their upcoming album Asymmetry, the follow-up to debut offering, 2013’s Signals. The new album launches on October 27 via Epic/Search And Destroy.
And after selling out their London show on November 26, the Cambridge band have announced an extra date the following night at London’s Electric Ballroom.
Asymmetry tracklist
Ghost In The Mirror
Getaway
Dying To Survive
Shout At The Moon
Fire
When Are We Waking Up?
She Took Him To The Lake
Heart & Desire
Lonely Hours
The Remedy
Dare You
UK tour dates
Nov 09: Coventry Kasbah
Nov 10: Glasgow Garage
Nov 11: Newcastle O2 Academy
Nov 12: Leeds Beckett University
Nov 14: Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 15: Manchester Academy 2
Nov 16: Sheffield Leadmill
Nov 17: Peterborough Cresset
Nov 19: Northampton Roadmenders
Nov 20: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 21: Oxford O2 Academy
Nov 22: Birmingham Institute
Nov 24: Brighton Concorde 2
Nov 25: Portsmouth Pyramid
Nov 26: London Electric Ballroom
Nov 27: London Electric Ballroom