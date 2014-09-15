Mallory Knox Shout At The Moon

Mallory Knox have dropped a promo for the track Shout At The Moon.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album Asymmetry, the follow-up to debut offering, 2013’s Signals. The new album launches on October 27 via Epic/Search And Destroy.

And after selling out their London show on November 26, the Cambridge band have announced an extra date the following night at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Asymmetry tracklist

Ghost In The Mirror Getaway Dying To Survive Shout At The Moon Fire When Are We Waking Up? She Took Him To The Lake Heart & Desire Lonely Hours The Remedy Dare You

UK tour dates

Nov 09: Coventry Kasbah

Nov 10: Glasgow Garage

Nov 11: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 12: Leeds Beckett University

Nov 14: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 15: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 16: Sheffield Leadmill

Nov 17: Peterborough Cresset

Nov 19: Northampton Roadmenders

Nov 20: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 21: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 22: Birmingham Institute

Nov 24: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 25: Portsmouth Pyramid

Nov 26: London Electric Ballroom

Nov 27: London Electric Ballroom