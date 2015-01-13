Malefice give Game Of Thrones the metal treatment

Just when you thought Game Of Thrones couldn’t get any more metal, Malefice unleash their version of the theme tune.

Unless you’ve been living under the heaviest rock on the furthest flung planet in a distant universe, you are no doubt aware that Game Of Thrones season five has been announced to premiere on Monday 13th April. AND BOY ARE WE EXCITED!

But perhaps not as excited as Malefice who’ve put together this very metal cover of the opening title theme.

What do you think? We’re waiting on more dragons…

Malefice are off on tour at the following dates:

6th Feb: The Bowery, Reading 7th Feb: Bleach. Brighton 8th Feb: Crauford Arms. Milton Keynes 13th Feb: Boston Music Rooms, London 14th Feb: The Exchange, Bristol 15th Feb: Firehouse, Southampton (Free entry)