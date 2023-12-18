Melodic rock icons Magnum have cancelled their upcoming UK and European tour dates after guitarist and songwriter Tony Clarkin was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition. The run of shows, to support Magnum's upcoming Here Comes The Rain album, was scheduled to begin in Mannheim, Germany, on April 4, with UK shows beginning later that month.

Writing on the band's website and social media channels, Clarkin says, "I’m afraid I have some bad news for you guys. Over the past year or so I’ve been bothered by increasingly bad pains in my neck and head. For a long time the docs couldn’t work out why, but now they’ve found out and it’s gonna mean some changes.

"I have developed a rare spinal condition. It’s not life-limiting, but it can be degenerative in some people, and sadly it’s not curable. There are treatments that may help but we don’t know how good they’ll be.

"With the nature of touring and the weight of electric guitars this means there’s no way I would be able to play the scheduled shows in the spring. We've taken the decision to cancel the tour, rather than mess anyone around trying to postpone in the hope things might get better in the short term. Bob didn’t feel it would be right doing it with a dep at this time.

"This is not gonna be the end of Magnum, but the future might have to be a bit different, so please bear with us while we try and figure out what I can and can’t do moving forward.

"I’m really sorry for everyone who’d already bought tickets, it goes without saying that I’m absolutely gutted that I’m not gonna be able to play for you.

"Cheers and I hope I’ll be able to see you all again soon."

The rest of the band – singer Bob Catley, keyboardist Rick Benton, drummer Lee Morris and bassist Dennis Ward – also released a message, saying, "We are obviously all extremely upset at this development, especially so close to Christmas. We can’t thank you all enough for your support over the years and hope you’ll stick with us through this too. We really hope you’re all going to love the new album Here Comes The Rain, out on the 12th January 2024, and this won’t spoil it for you."

Ticket refunds will be available from point of purchase. Here Comes The Rain is Magnum's 23rd studio album, and is the follow-up to last year's The Monster Roars.