Magnum at work on 18th album

Magnum’s Bob Catley has confirmed the band are in studio sessions for their 18th album.

Bassist Al Barrow revealed early work had begun in August last year. Now the vocalist reports they’re back at Mad Hat Studios, Staffordshire, to record the follow-up to 2014’s Escape From The Shadow Garden.

Catley says on Facebook: “It’s sounding pretty good so far. Tony Clarkin is doing some guitar parts and I’ll be doing some singing pretty soon when he’s got some lyrics for me. I think it’s going to be a really strong, rocking album as usual.

“The album will be coming out early next year, maybe February – and then we’ll be on tour straight away.”

Magnum will release Escape From The Shadow Garden: Live 2014 on May 11 on CD, vinyl and digital formats. It’s available to pre-order from Amazon, iTunes and other retailers.