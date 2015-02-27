Magnum to launch live Escape album

Magnum are gearing up to launch a live album recorded during last year’s European tour, they’ve confirmed.

Escape From The Shadow Garden: Live 2014 was made while they supported the launch of 18th album Escape From The Shadow Garden, also released that year.

Label SPV report: “The setlist comprises songs chosen from seven of their studio albums. The band have produced it so that fans can fully appreciated the songs penned from Magnum’s beginning in the 1970s, right up to the present day.”

Mainman Tony Clarkin said the follow-up to 2012’s On The Thirteenth Day had been his most enjoyable musical experience in some time. “We used to be under permanent pressure from our record companies. They kept demanding hit singles and radio numbers – but that sort of thing doesn’t work on demand. Now it’s a totally different situation: SPV give us the necessary time and trust us to do the right thing.

“I have all the freedom I need to create exactly what I feel like creating. I was really happy when my friend Jimmy Lea of Slade came to visit me at the studio again and said: ‘You’ve done it again!’”

Escape From The Shadow Garden: Live 2014 is launched in the UK on May 11 in CD, vinyl and digital formats.

The band are currently writing material for their next studio release.

Tracklist