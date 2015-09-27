The Enid replace Magic Pie at Summers End

The Enid have been added to the bill for this year’s Summers End festival, replacing Magic Pie, who’ve been forced to pull out.

A member of the Norwegian band is facing a “serious family problem,” meaning they’re unable to play as planned at Chepstow next weekend.

Summers End co-organiser Stephen Lambe says: “Magic Pie have very reluctantly had to withdraw. We wish the band well in this difficult time, and hope to work with them again very soon.

“However, we’re thrilled to announce that their slot closing the festival will be taken by The Enid, who make a very welcome return following their inspirational performance back in 2012.

“We thank them for agreeing to play at incredibly short notice.”

The festival takes place from October 2 to 4. Some weekend tickets, and some for Friday only and Saturday only, remain on sale.

Summers End lineup 2015

October 2

19.15: Simon Godfrey

20.00: Abel Ganz

21.45: Celestial Fire

October 3

12.45: The Fierce And The Dead

13.55: Light Damage

15.35: 3rdegree

18.20: Discipline

21.45: Pallas

October 4

12.30: The Gift

13.50: Introitus

15.30: Credo

18.15: Mystery

21.15: The Enid