MacNaughtan Rush photo prints released

Two previously unreleased shots of Rush by late photographer Andrew MacNaughtan are now available to purchase.

They’ve been issued via MacNaughtan’s website and show the band playing live on their 2002 Vapor Trails tour and a portrait of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart taken in 2004 to support the release of the band’s covers album Feedback.

They’ve been made available by MacNaughtan’s estate with the full support of Rush to mark the band’s 40th anniversary. Both prints are limited to just 40 copies each.

A statement reads: “We are very honoured by your continued support of Andrew’s work and know he would have been as excited as all of you about this tour which is why we wanted to be sure to celebrate this great moment in Rush history.

“Andrew MacNaughtan will forever be intertwined with Rush and we couldn’t be more proud. Please enjoy.”

MacNaughtan was the Canadian trio’s long-time photographer and died while on assignment with Rush in 2012 from a heart attack.

Rush finally made the cover of this month’s edition of Rolling Stone and are currently on what’s been described as their “last major tour of this magnitude” across North America.

The band’s hometown shows in Toronto were last week filmed for a future live release.

Jun 23: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jun 25: Philadelphia The Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 27: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jun 29: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 09: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 11: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 13: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT

Jul 15: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Jul 17: Vancouver, Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 19: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Jul 21: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 23: San Jose Sap Center At San Jose, CA

Jul 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Jul 27: Phoenix UA Airways Center, AZ

Jul 30: Irvine Meadows Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA