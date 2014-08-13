Machine Head detail album No.8

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has revealed details of the Bay Area behemoths' eighth album.

It’s entitled Bloodstone & Diamonds and features 12 tracks – and Flynn describes the production process as “a heck of a ride.”

He says on his blog: “Bloodstone & Diamonds. There you have it – the new album title in all its glory. I cannot even begin to tell you how proud we are.

“It looked like it might not ever happen again at one point; but man, this is a milestone for us. You’re going to love it, Headcases. Without getting too philosophical on ya, bloodstone and diamonds represent two of the hardest materials on earth. It’s also a lyric from the opening track, Now We Die.

“In many cultures the bloodstone has been used as an amulet to protect against evil, and is the symbol of justice. Diamonds are the hardest natural material on earth – which is how we feel about our music. It also represents the diamond logo I drew 22 years ago that’s become the symbol for the band.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Unto The Locust is due later this year via Nuclear Blast. Machine Head just announced a UK tour for December, with support from Devil You Know and Darkest Hour.

Bloodstone & Diamonds tracklist