Machine Head stop show over Flynn chest infection

Machine Head had to stop a show in France last night as frontman Robb Flynn was too sick to continue.

The band were just five songs into their show in Clermont-Ferrand when Flynn had to call it quits as he was suffering the effects of a “chest infection.”

In a video message recorded for fans, Flynn says: “I have been battling a chest infection or a chest flu for a few days now. I can’t stop coughing and I have basically blown my voice out onstage.

“It started happening yesterday, but there’s nothing coming out of my throat right now. I am so, so sorry that we had to stop but I hope you understand.”

The next date on the band’s European tour is scheduled for Luxembourg’s Den Atelier on February 17 (Wednesday) and they say they’ll have to “wait and see” how Flynn’s illness is before they know whether it’ll go ahead.

Machine Head say: “The doctor that visited Robb after the show instructed him not to sing for four days or his voice would not return for the tour.

“Unfortunately, what that means is Wednesday’s show in Luxembourg is on a ‘wait and see’ basis. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more information.”

The band are on the road in support of latest album Bloodstone & Diamonds.

Feb 17: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 19: Reims Cartonnerie, France

Feb 20: Lille Aeronef, France

Feb 21: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Feb 22: Stuttgart Longhorn LKA, Germany

Feb 24: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 25: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 26: Hannover Capital, Germany

Feb 27: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Feb 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 02: Norwich Open, UK

Mar 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 05: Belfast Limelight, UK

Mar 06: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Mar 08: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 10: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Mar 11: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Mar 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK