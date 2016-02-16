Machine Head stop show over Flynn chest infection

Machine Head had to stop a show in France last night as frontman Robb Flynn was too sick to continue.
The band were just five songs into their show in Clermont-Ferrand when Flynn had to call it quits as he was suffering the effects of a “chest infection.”
In a video message recorded for fans, Flynn says: “I have been battling a chest infection or a chest flu for a few days now. I can’t stop coughing and I have basically blown my voice out onstage.
“It started happening yesterday, but there’s nothing coming out of my throat right now. I am so, so sorry that we had to stop but I hope you understand.”
The next date on the band’s European tour is scheduled for Luxembourg’s Den Atelier on February 17 (Wednesday) and they say they’ll have to “wait and see” how Flynn’s illness is before they know whether it’ll go ahead.
Machine Head say: “The doctor that visited Robb after the show instructed him not to sing for four days or his voice would not return for the tour.
“Unfortunately, what that means is Wednesday’s show in Luxembourg is on a ‘wait and see’ basis. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more information.”
The band are on the road in support of latest album Bloodstone & Diamonds.
MACHINE HEAD REMAINING EUROPEAN TOUR DATES 2016
Feb 17: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Feb 19: Reims Cartonnerie, France
Feb 20: Lille Aeronef, France
Feb 21: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Feb 22: Stuttgart Longhorn LKA, Germany
Feb 24: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 25: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 26: Hannover Capital, Germany
Feb 27: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Feb 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 02: Norwich Open, UK
Mar 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Mar 05: Belfast Limelight, UK
Mar 06: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Mar 08: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 10: Cardiff Great Hall, UK
Mar 11: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK
Mar 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK