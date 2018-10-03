Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel on why he’s quitting the band

Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel has posted a statement on Instagram to explain why he’s leaving the band after 15 years.

The news that both he and Dave McClain were stepping away from Machine Head broke on Friday last week, with the band now gearing up for a final tour with the current lineup.

Demmel says: “Thanks to all who have reached out and offered such positive support. Fifteen years in Machine Head is a long time let alone the almost 32 years since Robb and I first started playing music together.

“I’m honoured to have been given the opportunity to be in this band and I’m proud of my contributions over that time.

“It’s simply time for me to step away and do something else musically.

“People naturally grow apart over time and it’s no one’s fault. It’s amazing and we’re so fortunate to have been able to do it for so long. This last run will give us an opportunity to say goodbye as a group and have a sense of closure to an incredible run. I wish the Machine Head camp well as we see what is next.”

The Freaks & Zeroes North American tour will get under way later this week in Sacramento. Find a full list of dates below.

Machine Head Freaks & Zeroes North American tour

Oct 04: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 06: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Oct 08: Calgary Palace Theatre, AB

Oct 09: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 10: Saskatoon Louis, SK

Oct 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

Oct 13: Minot The Original, ND

Oct 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 17: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Oct 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Oct 19: Kansas City Truman, MO

Oct 20: Joliet The Forge, IL

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora, OH

Oct 23: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 24: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Oct 26: Ft. Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Oct 27: Columbus Newport, OH

Oct 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 30: Hartford The Webster, CT

Oct 31: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 02: Sayreville Starland, NJ

Nov 03: Richmond National, VA

Nov 04: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 07: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 09: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 10: Nashville Exit In, KY

Nov 11: Charlotte Underground, NC

Nov 13: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 14: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Nov 16: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 17: Austin Emos, TX

Nov 18: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 20: Tuscon Club X, AZ

Nov 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Nov 23: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 24: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA