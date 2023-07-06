Watch Machine Gun Kelly make a fan's dream come true by punching him in the face

Machine Gun Kelly recently punched a fan in the face at a show after he was asked to.

The moment took place during the rap-rocker's set at Rock Werchter festival in Belgium on July 1, after the star spotted a fan in the front row holding up a sign which read: “I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face".

Understandably somewhat confused by the request, Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - responds: "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad? I got rings on dude, that shit is gonna hurt. And if I punch you, obviously I’m gonna want to punch the fuck outta you. I’m gonna feel bad, you’re front row singing all the words. I don’t know… it’s a lose-lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider".

In new footage posted by the musician, with the caption "making dreams come true", MGK can then be seen performing in front of the barrier interacting with fans, before then finding the one who requested to be punched, and giving him a quick jab to the face, declaring: "I love you" to soften the blow.

For his Rock Werchter set, MGK kicked off with Mainstream Sellout's Papercuts, followed by tracks such as Born With Horns, Maybe, Concert For Aliens, Drunk Face and more, before closing on More Than Life.

Watch the clip below:

In March, Machine Gun Kelly took home a joint award with Mod Sun for Worst Director at the Razzies for their 2022 film Good Mourning.

MGK released his latest single Pressure in May, re-embracing rap after dabbling in pop-punk on his previous two albums Tickets To My Downfall (2020) and Mainstream Sellout (2022).