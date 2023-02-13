Watch Machine Gun Kelly get 'electrocuted' on stage during pre-Super Bowl performance

By Liz Scarlett
MGK’s hair stood on end whilst on stage in Arizona, and the rapper-turned-rocker claims he was electrocuted

Machine Gun Kelly was allegedly electrocuted during a special pre-Super Bowl performance last week. The rapper-turned-rocker took to the stage on Friday, February 10 to headline the Coors Light Bird's Nest in Scottsdale, Arizona, during which his hair was spotted randomly standing on its end.

Following the show, MGK posted a clip of the moment onto his Instagram Stories, showing fan-filmed footage of his electrified hair while smoke and air cannons blast off around him. 

His hair falls back into place in the clip as he continues to dance around on the stage. MGK later posted on Twitter: “[G]etting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool.”

In spite of the incident, the musician was seemingly unfazed, and as TMZ confirmed soon after, no medical assistance was required.

Fans seem to be getting a kick out of the bizarre incident on social media nonetheless, however, with one comparing his momentarily animated hair to video game character Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy and beloved doll icon Cynthia from Rugrats

Another viewer suggested that it was actually the surrounding smoke tampering with MGK’s locks, writing: “@machinegunkelly I watched all the videos I recorded and if you watch closely every time the smoke initially goes up so does your hair. 🤣🤣”

Check out the moment below:

Next month, Machine Gun Kelly will be setting off on a summer run across the globe, kicking off on March 14 in Houston, TX, followed by a date in London on May 31. The trek will come to a close on July 12 in Tønsberg. Meanwhile, he’ll perform at a number of festivals including Mad Cool Festival, Rock Werchter, Hellfest and more.

