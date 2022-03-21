Machine Gun Kelly announces world tour alongside Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker and more

After months of ruling the music press with never-ending headlines relating to his verbal fisticuffs and unexpected collaborations with various metal icons, it looks like Machine Gun Kelly has now set his sights on full world domination.



Today, (March 21), the rapper-gone-rocker has announced a massive global tour with multiple highly-lauded special guests.

In support of his upcoming new album, Mainstream Sellout, due to arrive on March 25, the Mainstream Sellout Tour will see MGK perform alongside several fresh and familiar faces of the pop punk world, including Avril Lavigne, Blink-182 drummer turned punk rock mogul Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off this June at Moody Center in Austin, making stops in Miami, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before coming to an end in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 13.

The 15-stop European leg starts on September 17 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, and will see Kells and crew perform in Prague, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Amsterdam at AFAS Live on October 12.

Tickets will become available from Friday, March 25 at 10am local time.

Jun 08: Moody Center Austin, TX***^

Jun 10: Toyota Center Houston, TX***^

Jun 11: American Airlines Center Dallas, TX***^

Jun 14: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL***^

Jun 15: FTX Arena Miami, FL***^

Jun 17: State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA*^

Jun 18: The Legacy Arena At BJCC Birmingham, AL*^

Jun 19: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Manchester, TN

Jun 21: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC*^

Jun 22: PNC ArenaRaleigh, NC*^

Jun 24: Capital One Arena Washington, DC*^

Jun 25: TD Garden Boston, MA+$

Jun 26: Waterfront Music Pavilion Philadelphia, PA+$

Jun 28: Madison Square GardenNew York, NY*^

Jul 01: Summerfest Milwaukee, WI*

Jul 02: KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY*^

Jul 03: Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI*^

Jul 05: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater Syracuse, NY*^

Jul 06: Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON*^

Jul 08: T-Mobile CenterKansas City, MO*^

Jul 09: BOK Center Tulsa, OK*#

Jul 11: Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ*#

Jul 13: The Forum Los Angeles, CA*#

Jul 15: T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV*#

Jul 16: Honda Center Anaheim, CA*#

Jul 19: Oakland Arena Oakland, CA*#

Jul 21: Moda Center Portland, OR*#

Jul 22: Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA*#

Jul 23: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC*#

Jul 25: Spokane Arena Spokane, WA*#

Jul 27: FargoDome Fargo, ND*#

Jul 28: Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN*#

Jul 31: Osheaga Montreal, QC

Aug 02: PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA"#

Aug 04: CHI Health Center Omaha, NE”#

Aug 06: USANA Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT”#

Aug 07: Ball Arena Denver, CO”#

Aug 09: Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

Aug 10: Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO”#

Aug 11: Ruoff Music Center Indianapolis, IN”#

Aug 13: FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

Sep 17: Lanxess Arena Cologne, DE’^

Sep 19: Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích Prague, CZ’^

Sep 21: Palais 12 Brussels, BE’^

Sep 23: Festhalle Frankfurt, DE’^

Sep 25: Olympiahalle Munich, DE’^

Sep 27: Mediolanum Forum Milan, IT’^

Sep 28: Hallenstadion Zurich, CH’^

Sep 29: Zenith Paris, FR’^

Oct 01: OVO Arena Wembley London, UK’^

Oct 04: Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK’^

Oct 06: First Direct Arena Leeds, UK’^

Oct 07: OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK’^

Oct 09: 3Arena Dublin, IE’^

Oct 12: AFAS Live Amsterdam, NL’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom