Lynyrd Skynyrd launch new song Last Of The Street Survivors

Lynyrd Skynyrd have released a new song, Last Of The Street Survivors.

The band announced the news on social media, saying, "As promised, here’s a little gift from our Skynyrd family to yours – a new song entitled Last of the Street Survivors. You can stream and download it for free for a week."

The song, a towering ballad that's defiantly Skynyrd, was written by Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke and Tom Hambridge.

Lynyrd Skynyrd are due to headline this year's Ramblin' Man Fair, which is scheduled to take place at Mote Park in Kent, on July 17, 18 and 19, 2020. It's the band's only UK show of 2020.

Organisers say: “With over 50 years in the music business, they have been through tragedy and all that rock’n’roll could throw at them and have always come out on top.

“This is part of their farewell tour and it just maybe your last chance to catch them live.”

Other bands lined up for Ramblin' Man include Clutch, Hawkwind, Big Big Train, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and Monster Truck. Tickets are on sale now.

Download Last of the Street Survivors.