Lynyrd Skynyrd cancel show over Gary Rossington chest pains

Lynyrd Skynyrd have called off a New York show planned for tonight (July 19) after guitarist Gary Rossington began suffering chest pains.

The co-founder had a heart attack in October, leading the cancellation of a handful of shows as he recovered.

The band say in a statement: “Gary is seeking doctor’s evaluation in Atlanta after experiencing some chest pains.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd will resume their tour once Gary is cleared by medical professionals. We hope to reschedule in the near future.”

Last year Rossington’s family said they’d come “very close to losing him this time.” He’d undergone bypass treatment in 2003.

The band’s next scheduled appearance is set for Hyannis, Massachusetts, on July 21, as part of their North American tour with Peter Frampton.

Lynyrd Skynyrd tour 2016

Jul 19: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 21: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA

Jul 22: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, NY

Jul 23: Bog Flats Tag’s Summer Stage, NY

Jul 28: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, UT

Jul 29: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle, MI

Aug 04: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 05: New Orleans Sphere Music at Champions Square, LA

Aug 06: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Aug 08: Sturgis Buffalo Chip, SD

Aug 09: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 16: Livermore Wente Vineyards, CA

Aug 18: Los Aneles Freek Theatre, CA

Aug 19: Las Vegas Chelsea Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas, CA

Aug 20: Reno Peppermill, NV

Aug 21: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 24: Tacoma Emerald QUeen Casino, WA

Aug 27: Salt Lake CIty USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 02: Fort Wayne Foellinger Theatre, IN

Sep 04: Panama City Beach, FL

Sep 16: Hutchinson Kansas State Fair, KS

Sep 17: Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, OK

Sep 18: Spencer Clay County Fair, IO

Oct 15: Perry Georgia National Fairgrounds, GA

