Lynne Jackaman opens pre-order campaign for debut album

Lynne Jackaman has begun a pre-order campaign for her upcoming debut album.

The rock and soul singer will be recording at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama with John Gifford on production duties.

Former Saint Jude vocalist Jackaman says: “If somebody had told me when I first started singing that I’d someday be saying these words I’d have never believed them. I’m going to record my debut solo album at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals!

“What does that place mean to me? Pure love for music, and I can’t count how many of my heroes have spent time there who are also heroes like Wilson Pickett, Cher, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Willie Nelson, The Staples Singers, Etta James, and the Rolling Stones, just to name a few.

“To say that I’m honoured, thrilled, or sleepless at the thought doesn’t begin to describe it. To be recording my debut solo record with the legendary John Gifford means so much to me but I can’t do it without your support.”

Jackaman is offering those who pre-order a range of incentives, including signed white vinyl pressings, handwritten lyric sheets, photos, Skype singing lessons, a private acoustic gig, passes for her live dates throughout 2018 and the chance to get behind the wheel with her in a special Carpool Karaoke performance.

For more, visit Jackaman’s PledgeMusic page.

Lynne Jackaman comes of age