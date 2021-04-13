Lucy Dacus shares Hot & Heavy single as preview of third album Home Video

Lucy Dacus has shared the video for Hot & Heavy, the second single to be released from her forthcoming third studio album, Home Video.

The Richmond, Virginia singer/songwriter says of the song: “I thought I was writing Hot & Heavy about an old friend, but I realised along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself. So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don't want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn't approve of me now, and that's embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am.”



The song’s accompanying, self-directed video was shot in Richmond’s Byrd Theatre where Dacus often saw movies during her teenage years.



“I knew I wanted to include some of the home video footage that my dad took of me while I was growing up,” she says. “I wanted to visualise the moment when you first reflect on your childhood, which I think can also be the moment that childhood is over. For me, I feel like there was a hard switch when I started releasing music, when my identity went from being a personal project to something publicly observed and reflected. I asked my family (shoutout to my grandma) and some of my closest friends to be extras because they're the people that knew me before that switch. I may have dropped out of film school, but I still love making movies and had a really fun time directing this one.”

Dacus will release her new album, Home Video, the follow up to 2018’s Historian, on June 25 via Matador. Dacus’s boygenius bandmates, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, contribute vocals on two songs. The album’s first single, Thumbs, was released last month.

Matador Records say: “These songs capture that specific moment in time growing up where emotions and relationships start becoming more complex. They capture the joys, the excitement, the confusion, and even the heartbreak of going through the process of discovering who you are and where people fit in your life and where you fit in theirs.”