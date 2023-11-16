Louise Patricia Crane releases 'love letter' cover of King Crimson's Ladies Of The Road

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Prog singer singwriter Louise Patricia Crane will release her new solo album next Spring

Louise Patricia Crane
(Image credit: Olivia Best)

Prog singer singwriter Louise Patricia Crane has released a cover of KIng Crimson's Ladies Of The Road as her new single, which is out today. You can watch a visualiser video for the new track below. The single is backed with another cover, Johnny Winter's Dirty.

Crane's new cover of the sing that originally appeared on 1971's Islands also features Crimson alumni Mel Collins on saxophone, whi played on the original, and Jakko Jakszyk on guitar, as well as an appearance from drummer Gary Husband.

“I'm not sure I can begin to articulate the feeling I get every time I hear Mel Collins playing that phenomenal saxophone on my own rendition of Ladies Of The Road," says Crane. "For a die-hard King Crimson fan it's a total pinch-me moment, with Mel of course playing on the original song from 1971's Islands album by the band.

"Then to hear Jakko fully let loose on that phenomenal, suggestive guitar solo once played by Robert Fripp, is just yet another dream come true. He plays a total face-melter on this and I love it.

"Being an enormous Allan Holdsworth fan also, the fact that Gary Husband plays drums on this song too, is beyond a dream. Gary is and has long been my favourite drummer in the world. A total dream team of players! Being in Kore Studios in London recording Gary's drums is one of the most amazing experiences of my life. 

"This is as much a love letter and a raised glass to two of the biggest reasons I am driven to make music, as it is, my way of saying 'I'm still alive and well' prior to the big new album release in Spring next year. These two songs are from the sessions for that album, so you can get a little taste of the quality and some of the personnel who may feature."

Get Ladies Of The Road.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.