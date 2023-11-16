Louise Patricia Crane releases 'love letter' cover of King Crimson's Ladies Of The Road

Prog singer singwriter Louise Patricia Crane has released a cover of KIng Crimson's Ladies Of The Road as her new single, which is out today. You can watch a visualiser video for the new track below. The single is backed with another cover, Johnny Winter's Dirty.

Crane's new cover of the sing that originally appeared on 1971's Islands also features Crimson alumni Mel Collins on saxophone, whi played on the original, and Jakko Jakszyk on guitar, as well as an appearance from drummer Gary Husband.

“I'm not sure I can begin to articulate the feeling I get every time I hear Mel Collins playing that phenomenal saxophone on my own rendition of Ladies Of The Road," says Crane. "For a die-hard King Crimson fan it's a total pinch-me moment, with Mel of course playing on the original song from 1971's Islands album by the band.

"Then to hear Jakko fully let loose on that phenomenal, suggestive guitar solo once played by Robert Fripp, is just yet another dream come true. He plays a total face-melter on this and I love it.

"Being an enormous Allan Holdsworth fan also, the fact that Gary Husband plays drums on this song too, is beyond a dream. Gary is and has long been my favourite drummer in the world. A total dream team of players! Being in Kore Studios in London recording Gary's drums is one of the most amazing experiences of my life.

"This is as much a love letter and a raised glass to two of the biggest reasons I am driven to make music, as it is, my way of saying 'I'm still alive and well' prior to the big new album release in Spring next year. These two songs are from the sessions for that album, so you can get a little taste of the quality and some of the personnel who may feature."

Get Ladies Of The Road.