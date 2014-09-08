Lounge Kittens join us on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're joined by the three lovely ladies from Lounge Kittens to talk about how they formed, what makes a perfect cover, and meeting Fred Durst.

We’ll also be picking our favourites from Turbonegro’s debut album Hot Cars And Spent Contraceptives, and loads of tunes from Skid Row, Scar Symmetry, Metallica, AC/DC, Sysytem Of A Down, Gojira and Girlschool.

And we talk about one of our favourite subjects – comics. Marvel have announced the launch of Death Of Wolverine that depicts the final days of X-Men’s most famous member. Sad times, right? Well this got us thinking… which fictional character’s death hit you hardest and why?

Personally we haven’t recovered from the chicken crossing the road.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.