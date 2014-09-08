Lordi line up Halloween Scare

Lordi have confirmed they'll launch seventh album Scare Force Once on Halloween – and they've a clip from its lead single.

Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein will be the first song to appear from the follow-up to 2013’s To Beast Or Not To Beast.

The Finnish outfit say in a statement: “Plane refuelled, seatbelts broken and an hour or so of pure turbulence coming up when Scare Force One sees the light of day.”

The album will be available via AFM in standard CD and digital formats, plus an orange vinyl edition limited to 500 pressings.

Tracklist