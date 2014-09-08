Lordi line up Halloween Scare

Lordi have confirmed they'll launch seventh album Scare Force Once on Halloween – and they've a clip from its lead single.
Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein will be the first song to appear from the follow-up to 2013’s To Beast Or Not To Beast.
The Finnish outfit say in a statement: “Plane refuelled, seatbelts broken and an hour or so of pure turbulence coming up when Scare Force One sees the light of day.”
The album will be available via AFM in standard CD and digital formats, plus an orange vinyl edition limited to 500 pressings.
Tracklist
SCG7: Arm Your Doors And Cross Check
Scare Force One
How To Silence A Whore
Hell Sent In The Clowns
House Of Ghosts
Monster Is My Name
Cadaver Lover
Amen’s Lament To Ra II
Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein
The United Rocking Dead
She’s A Demon
Hella’s Kitchen
Sir, Mr Presideath, Sir