Lordi line up Halloween Scare

By Metal Hammer  

Hear clip of lead single from 7th album, due next month

Lordi have confirmed they'll launch seventh album Scare Force Once on Halloween – and they've a clip from its lead single.

Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein will be the first song to appear from the follow-up to 2013’s To Beast Or Not To Beast.

The Finnish outfit say in a statement: “Plane refuelled, seatbelts broken and an hour or so of pure turbulence coming up when Scare Force One sees the light of day.”

The album will be available via AFM in standard CD and digital formats, plus an orange vinyl edition limited to 500 pressings.

Tracklist

  1. SCG7: Arm Your Doors And Cross Check

  2. Scare Force One

  3. How To Silence A Whore

  4. Hell Sent In The Clowns

  5. House Of Ghosts

  6. Monster Is My Name

  7. Cadaver Lover

  8. Amen’s Lament To Ra II

  9. Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein

  10. The United Rocking Dead

  11. She’s A Demon

  12. Hella’s Kitchen

  13. Sir, Mr Presideath, Sir