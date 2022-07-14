The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power trailer has arrived

The highly anticipated first full-length trailer for upcoming new TV show The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has finally arrived. The show, based on the lore of Middle Earth created by fantasy writer J. R. R. Tolkien, is set thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson's The Lord Of The Rings live action trilogy and its prequel trilogy, The Hobbit.

Starring a huge ensemble cast that features Robert Aramayo as a young Elrond (played by Hugo Weaving in the Jackson films), Morfydd Clark as a young Galadriel (previously played by Cate Blanchett) and Owain Arthur as Isildur, the series also stars the likes of Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Markella Kavenagh, Simon Merrells and Lenny Henry. The Rings Of Power will feature a variety of characters from Tolkien's world as well as introduce new ones to the Lord Of The Rings canon.

“[I] was not aware of how limited my imagination is until I stepped onto the set,” Morfydd Clark told Empire of filming the show. “It was like, ‘Oh my God, I have the imagination of a paper bag compared to this!”

On the challenge of playing a much younger version of Galadriel than we meet in Peter Jackson's films, she noted: “I had to find that balance between someone who has got an element of the eternal but hasn’t yet seen it all. Don’t expect the same character that you meet later on."

Watch the new trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power below. The series premieres on September 2 via Amazon Prime.