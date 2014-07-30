Lonely the Brave get company on the road

Cambridge's Lonely The Brave have announced plans for a co-headlining UK tour with Yorkshire alt-rockers Marmozets.

Support on the 13-date tour will be provided by Leeds-based Psychedelic rockers Allusondrugs.

Speaking about the forthcoming gigs, Lonely The Brave’s Gavin “Mo” Edgeley says: “We’re absolutely stoked to be on this tour with a band we’ve been fans of for ages. Can’t wait to share a stage with them every night.”

Marmozets issued a statement, saying: “After the Warped Tour in the US, we’re unbelievably excited to be back touring in the UK with the excellent Lonely The Brave and our friends Allusondrugs.

“They are both great bands and this is not a tour you want to miss. It’s gonna be loud, heavy and chaotic. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the tracks from the new album.”

Tour dates

Oct 01: manchester Deaf Institute

Oct 02: Glasgow King Tut’s

Oct 03: Liverpool O2 Academy

Oct 04: Cardiff CF10

Oct 06: Brighton Komedia

Oct 08: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Oct 09: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 10: London Scala

Oct 11: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Oct 13: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 14: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Oct 15 Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Oct 16: Norwich Open