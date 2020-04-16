Lonely Robot stream Under Stars film in full

Lonely Robot have released the full film that was created for the band's 2019 album Under Stars. Thus far, the film, created by Crystal Spotlight, has only been screened at two very special cinema events in the UK. You can watch the film in full below.

“It has always been an ambition of mine to have a full length visual accompaniment alongside an album of music I have written," says Mitchell. "With Under Stars and the help of Miles at Crystal Spotlight, this dream was finally realised last year. I'm very proud of the results and I'd like to thank Miles for all his hard work and patience in bringing this to fruition. I hope you enjoy it.”

Under Stars was the final album in a trilogy for Lonely Robot, John Mitchell's visionary project. This began in 2015 with the Please Come Home album and continued two years later with The Big Dream.

“I always saw this as a trilogy, and it feels like the third part of the Lonely Robot master plan has reached a natural conclusion," he adds. "On Please Come Home the theme was about the idea that life on Earth didn't originate from this planet, while for The Big Dream, I was really giving everyone the benefit of Zen musings according to John Mitchell. This time things are a little more down to earth. What I am doing is looking the millennial generation, and the fact that kids today are so tied to their phones and to technology. They really have no clue what is actually going on around them, and I find that worrying.”

Mitchell is currently working on a new album

