Black Friday AirPods deals live blog: the cheapest Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and AirPods online right now
The best that the web has to offer on all Black Friday AirPods deals, including the new AirPods Pro 2nd generation
Welcome to Louder’s Apple AirPods Live Blog covering the very best Black Friday AirPods deals and sales for 2022.
Our team of experts (AirPod pros, if you will…) have been tracking the top Black Friday AirPods deals for years, so we can quickly spot a bargain from a dud.
This live blog is tracking every new Apple AirPods deal as it lands, and there are quite a few to choose from this Black Friday.
Our live coverage will be updated frequently throughout Black Friday weekend and we’ll be focusing on genuinely cheap prices for all major models of Apple AirPods and Apple Headphones, including AirPods Max and the new AirPods 3rd generation and AirPods Pro 2nd generation, alongside older models of the popular Apple earbuds.
So if you want to buy Apple AirPods at the cheapest prices before Christmas but you aren’t sure if the deal you’ve seen is any good, follow our live blog as our deals experts will be bringing you the best, cheapest prices we can find from trusted retailers.
Here are some of our favourite BlackFriday AirPod deals to get you started…
Black Friday AirPods deals: Best US deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen):
$179.99, now $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods 3rd Generation:
$169.98, now $139.98 at Sam's Club (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen):
$99.99, now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Max:
$549, now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Black Friday AirPods deals: Best UK deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen):
$239, now £184 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen):
£139, now £119 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Gen):
£179, now £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Hey! It's Chris from the Louder team here. We've been trawling the web on both sides of the pond and we have some seriously great AirPods deals to share with you. For starters, we've spotted this great discount on the new 2nd Generation AirPods Pro. They've barely been out for two months, so we're stoked to see such an early discount. Here's the full lowdown:
For those of you in the US, the all-new AirPods Pro 2s have dropped to their lowest price ever since their September 23 launch. With 20%/$50 off the retail price, we can't recommend these enough. With enhanced noise cancelling, better battery life and volume control directly on the stems of each 'Pod, they're a decent upgrade from the original Pros.
For UK readers the deal isn't quite so generous, but there's still some cash to be saved if you must have the newest Pro model. £20 off isn't a huge amount, but we'll take it.
But hold up, it's not just the new AirPods Pros that are on sale. The new 3rd generation AirPods have had a bit of a price drop to coincide with Black Friday too.
Apple AirPods 3rd Gen:
$169.98, $139.98 at Sam's Club (opens in new tab)
The newest non-Pro AirPods boast improved sound over the previous iteration, with lovely boosted bass, and includes Spatial Audio to boot which is ideal if you love watching movies on your phone or tablet. You can save $30 right now.
Apple AirPods (3rd Gen):
£179, now £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Again, not a huge discount for UK fans, but a saving's a saving, right? We'll take a tenner off, especially as it's unlikely we'll see the price lower anywhere else today.
Black Friday isn't always about getting the newest and best gear, right? And the very best discounts when it comes to Black Friday AirPods deals are on the older models. For the biggest bargains right now you need to look towards the OG AirPods rather than the Pro models...
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen):
$99.99, now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
You can get the 2nd Gen model of Apple's original AirPods in-ears for silly money today. They come complete with a charging case, can be controlled by Siri and can be controlled with taps on the stems. What's more, the H1 chip on-board makes pairing with your device a cinch. All this for under 80 bucks. Go on then!
