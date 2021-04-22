Little Simz announces new album, releases powerful political opener Introvert

Little Simz has announced her new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert will be released on September 3 via Age 101. The album will be the follow up Simz's acclaimed 2019 album Grey Area.

The British-Nigerian rapper has marked the announcement by sharing the record’s opening track, Introvert.

The highly politically-charged single comes with a striking video directed by Salomon Ligthelm, and sees Simz joined by a dance troupe inside London’s Natural History Museum. Shots of the rapper are merged with poignant political scenes including protest footage, Black men being chased by police, home videos of Simz’s family and old artwork.

A press release describes the track as depicting “lives lived in the cross-hairs of society, fueled by fear, exhaustion, frustration, but also a kind of white hot political awakening.”

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is available for pre-order now. In the mean time, listen to Introvert below.

Tracklist:

1. Introvert

2. Woman (Feat. Cleo Sol)

3. Two Worlds Apart

4. I Love You, I Hate You

5. Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)

6. Little Q Pt 2

7. Gems (Interlude)

8. Speed

9. Standing Ovation 10. I See You

11. The Rapper That Came To Tea (Interlude)

12. Rollin Stone

13. Protect My Energy

14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)

15. Point and Kill (Feat. Obongjayar)

16. Fear No Man

17. The Garden (Interlude)

18. How Did You Get Here 19. Miss Understood