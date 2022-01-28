Listen to Twin Temple’s enchanting new single Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy

‘Satanic Doo-Wop’ duo Twin Temple have shared a new single, the infectious and intriguingly-titled Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy.

Featuring lyrics such as “Come to the Sabbath, call down the demons from Hell, and just like that… you’re under my spell” the track is sure to prove a crowd favourite on the group’s current tour supporting their Satanic brethren Ghost and co-headliners Volbeat.

The release includes a Spanish-language reworking of the track entitled Tengamos La Orgía Satánica.



Vocalist Alexandra James says, “We love Latin music. It’s an integral part of early Doo-Wop and a huge influence on us. This latest single is us continuing to explore that concept and sound in our own blasphemous way, of course. We chose to have a flip cover for the seven inch as opposed to having an A-Side and B-Side so that the Spanish and English versions are equal. They’ll be released simultaneously as well, to reflect that equality.”







James’ husband and partner-in-devilment, guitarist Zachary James adds, “Unlike the 24-hour live session with the band, this time we played every instrument ourselves (other than the saxophone) as well as produced, engineered and mixed the record ourselves. We still kept everything analogue and one take to give it a raw feel, but it was just the two of us in the studio together doing everything. It allowed us to expand the sounds and gave us the freedom to add more instrumentation. We always like to stir the cauldron and change things up, and we were excited about challenging ourselves in this evil new way.”

Following the completion of their US arena dates with Ghost and Volbeat, the American duo will join Ghost and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats on a European tour.



Ghost’s Imperatour will commence on April 9 at Manchester’s AO Arena and run through to May 18 at the Budapest Arena in Hungary.