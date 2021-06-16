Listen to The Prodigy’s ‘re-amp’ of Breathe, featuring Wu Tang Clan’s RZA

The Prodigy are releasing a radical reworking of their classic 1996 single Breathe, featuring new vocals by RZA from Wu-Tang Clan, on June 18.

The release of this new take on the second single from the band’s classic The Fat Of The Land album, billed as the ‘Liam H and Rene Lavice re-amp’, comes after Liam Howlett’s group posted a snippet of brand new music online in May, and stated ‘New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin’, suggesting that they’re at work on their first album since Keith Flint’s passing.

The original version of Breathe, the Essex band’s second UK number one single, featured a sample lifted from Wu-Tang Clan’s Da Mystery of Chessboxin (and indeed a drum break from Thin Lizzy‘s Johnny The Fox meets Jimmy The Weed).

JUNE 18thBREATHE feat RZA LIAM H & RENE LAVICE RE-AMP#THEPRODIGY#RZA#F9 pic.twitter.com/lrJEpNVqRjJune 14, 2021 See more

The group are also working upon a new documentary film, dedicated to late frontman Keith Flint, directed by long-time collaborator Paul Dugdale, and co-produced by founding members Maxim and Liam Howlett. Flint passed away in March 2019.

The documentary has been described as “the raw, uncompromising and emotional story of a gang of young outlaws from Essex, who came together in the vortex of the late ’80s UK rave scene.”