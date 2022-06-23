Listen to the blistering We'll Be Back, the first taste of new Megadeth album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

Megadeth have revealed that their much-anticipated new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on September 2, via UMe.

And as if this news were not exciting enough, this month's Metal Hammer cover stars have shared the album's thrashing lead-off single, We'll Be Back.



We’ll Be Back is accompanied by We’ll Be Back: Chapter I, an action-packed short film chronicling the origins of Megadeth’s iconic mascot, Vic Rattlehead.



Produced by Dave Mustaine, We’ll Be Back: Chapter I is described as "a soldier’s tale of bravery, personal sacrifice, and the will to survive." It is the first instalment of a trilogy of videos scheduled for release in conjunction with the release of the new album.

“I’m excited now, probably more excited than I’ve been in a long time,” bandleader Dave Mustaine tells Metal Hammer's Dom Lawson in a world exclusive Interview. “There is a musical renaissance going on inside me."

Megadeth's 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will feature 12 songs, and is now available to pre-order. It will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP album pressed on 180g black vinyl, housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring We’ll Be Back and the unreleased b-side The Conjuring (Live).



The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover.



“For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place," says Mustaine. "I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

(Image credit: Ume)

The new issue of Metal Hammer is in shops and online now.