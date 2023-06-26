Listen to The Anchoress' elegant version of Manic Street Preachers' This Is Yesterday

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

Fresh from her Glastonbury performance, The Anchoress teams up with Knifeworld's Charlie Cawood for Manics cover

The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davis in a black jacket standing against a grey backdrop
The Anchoress has released a stunning reworking of Manic Street Preachers' This Is Yesterday via Bandcamp – stream it below. It follows her appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2023, where she joined the Manics onstage for two tracks. 

“It was a pretty tall order to choose a Manics song to reimagine but I settled on the majestic This Is Yesterday from The Holy Bible, reworked here in collaboration with the talented Charlie Cawood [Knifeworld/Mediaeval Baebes] and my now overflowing collection of vintage synths," The Anchoress (aka Catherine Anne Davis) reveals. "Of course, you can’t improve upon the original, but I hope this version captures some of my own bittersweet nostalgia for the purity of childhood that the song effortlessly evokes.”

Her version of This Is Yesterday – which features her Fairlight, Mellotron, piano and Solina synth – is taken from on the new covers album, Versions, due out this autumn. Also included are her renditions of songs originally by Nico, All About Eve, The Cure and New Order. Her previous studio record, The Art Of Losing, was voted Album Of The Year in 2021 by Prog writers.

The Anchoress heads back on the road this autumn with an extra show confirmed at London's Union Chapel. Scroll down for the full list of confirmed dates so far.

The Anchoress 2023 Autumn Dates

Sep 02: BLANDFORD, End Of The Road Festival
Sep 21: LIVERPOOL, Leaf
Sep 22: EDINBURGH, Summerhall
Sep 23: HULL, Central Library
Sep 24: LEEDS, Brudenell Social Club
Sep 30: CARDIFF, Acapella – SOLD OUT
Oct 04: CAMBRIDGE, Junction
Oct 06: LONDON, UNION CHAPEL

