Listen to The Anchoress' elegant version of Manic Street Preachers' This Is Yesterday

The Anchoress has released a stunning reworking of Manic Street Preachers' This Is Yesterday via Bandcamp – stream it below. It follows her appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2023, where she joined the Manics onstage for two tracks.

“It was a pretty tall order to choose a Manics song to reimagine but I settled on the majestic This Is Yesterday from The Holy Bible, reworked here in collaboration with the talented Charlie Cawood [Knifeworld/Mediaeval Baebes] and my now overflowing collection of vintage synths," The Anchoress (aka Catherine Anne Davis) reveals. "Of course, you can’t improve upon the original, but I hope this version captures some of my own bittersweet nostalgia for the purity of childhood that the song effortlessly evokes.”

Her version of This Is Yesterday – which features her Fairlight, Mellotron, piano and Solina synth – is taken from on the new covers album, Versions, due out this autumn. Also included are her renditions of songs originally by Nico, All About Eve, The Cure and New Order. Her previous studio record, The Art Of Losing, was voted Album Of The Year in 2021 by Prog writers.

The Anchoress heads back on the road this autumn with an extra show confirmed at London's Union Chapel. Scroll down for the full list of confirmed dates so far.

Sep 02: BLANDFORD, End Of The Road Festival

Sep 21: LIVERPOOL, Leaf

Sep 22: EDINBURGH, Summerhall

Sep 23: HULL, Central Library

Sep 24: LEEDS, Brudenell Social Club

Sep 30: CARDIFF, Acapella – SOLD OUT

Oct 04: CAMBRIDGE, Junction

Oct 06: LONDON, UNION CHAPEL