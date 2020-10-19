Watch Foo Fighters’ SOS Fest set, and learn which glam metal legend Dave Grohl met in LA in 1987

Foo Fighters played a special acoustic set in Los Angeles last weekend as part of the virtual Save Our Stages festival to raise money and awareness for struggling independent venues across America.

“It’s crucial that we do everything we can to make sure that these venues survive,” commented Dave Grohl, “in order to inspire the next generation of musicians to go on and do beautiful things with their lives, like make music.”

The band’s five song set was interspersed with members of the group sharing their first memories of visiting the iconic Troubador venue on LA’s Santa Monica Boulevard. Dave Grohl revealed that he met a legendary glam metal vocalist on his first trip to the venue in 1987, while he was a member of Scream, while LA native Pat Smear admitted to getting into a fight with one of America’s most famous singer/songwriters during his debut visit to the club, on a night which The Go-Go’s were headlining.

Check out the band’s set for this and some bold reworkings of classic Foo’s songs.

The Save Our Stages Fest was a three-day virtual benefit festival with artists rallying to the aid of independent music venues on America at risk of closing their doors permanently.

Foo Fighters played:

1. Skin And Bones (acoustic)

2. My Hero (acoustic)

3. These Days (acoustic)

4. Times Like These (acoustic)

5. Everlong (acoustic)