Listen to Steven Wilson's new mix of Gentle Giant's Interview here

Steven Wilson has remixed Gentle Giant's 1976 album Interview , which has just been released as a new single, and you can listen to the new version of the title track in their video below.

The album is being reissued through Chrysalis Records on June 16, on 180g vinyl, and includes a Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound remix of the album by Wilson, as well as featuring the original 1976 stereo mix, the original 1976 quad mix, instrumental mixes, and custom visuals for each track are all included in the CD/Blu-ray version.

Interview was the band's eighth studio album and was originally released on April 23 1976. The album was a concept album conceived as a radio interview. Three of the tracks integrate brief "interview" sections which were staged in the studio, featuring then Sounds writer Phil Sutcliffe.

A special limited sky blue coloured vinyl version of the Steven Wilson remix version of the album, CD and 5.1 Blu-ray will also be available.

Co-founding bassist and composer Ray Shulman sadly passed away earlier this month aged 73. Brother Derek said, "I was with him until the end as he bravely battled a long illness. At least I know he is now at peace." A full tribute to Ray will appear in the next issue of Prog Magazine.

Pre-order Interview.