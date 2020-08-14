Listen to seething new song Die For The Pic from Shavo Odadjian’s North Kingsley

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has released the video for brand new song, Die For The Pic, from his new band North Kingsley.

According to North Kingsley frontman and lyricist Ray Hawthrone the band, the seething, hip hop-influenced song is “ is a statement on modern hypocrisy. The masses are tending to follow popular trends without taking the time to analyze what’s actually going on."

The song is taken from North Kingsley’s debut EP, Vol.1, which is also released today. The three track EP also features previously released single Like That?, plus Shot Guns.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Odadjian says that Vol.1 is the first in a series of three separate EPs, and that successive releases will feature heavier material.

“You haven't even heard the other songs,” he says. “The other songs have some grimier metal in there. I'm talking about that crazy stuff everyone in metal really loves - that building up and building up and then dropping. I'm still putting in the riffs and the rock and metal vibes. We have all of that.”

Check out the video for Die For The Pic below.

(Image credit: Press)

(Image credit: North Kingsley)

North Kingsley: Vol.1 tracklistiing:

1. Die For The Pic

2. Like That?

3. Shot Guns