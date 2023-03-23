Listen to Rina Sawayama's stomping industrial pop banger Eye For An Eye from the John Wick: Chapter 4 soundtrack

Rina Sawayama has shared her new single Eye For An Eye, lifted from the new John Wick: Chapter 4 film soundtrack.

The latest instalment of the John Wick franchise will hit cinemas on March 24, and features Sawayama making her debut in the world of film as she plays the role of Akira, the sword-sporting daughter of John Wick’s (Keanu Reaves) ally Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada).

Eye For An Eye was produced and co-written by composer Tyler Bates, who has worked on all four John Wick films to date, and is currently part of Jerry Cantrell's touring band.

The track itself is driven by a stomping Nine Inch Nails-esque industrial beat and features sweet yet revenge-focused lyrics such as: 'You've taken everything I love from me / Now, it's time to pay the price' and 'An eye for an eye / A life for a life / I'll see you in Hell on the other side'.

In conversation with NME last year about her role in the film, Sawayama says: "My team are all just so shook by the idea that we even got offered John Wick, so I think… none of us really know what’s gonna happen. We’re just like, ‘What does happen to people in movies?’"

Discussing what she thought of the actual movie, she describes it as "amazing", and adds that she's “so excited for people to see it in the cinema".



"It’s definitely, 100 per cent the best John Wick that’s ever been," she promises, "and I’m not being biased, like honestly, the scale is insane this time."

Listen to the track below: