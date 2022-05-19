Listen to Rina Sawayama's joyous, tongue-in-cheek new single This Hell

By ( ) published

Rina Sawayama shares uplifting first single from her forthcoming Hold The Girl album, the Britney and Princess Di-saluting This Hell

Rina S
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Rina Sawayama has delivered the first taste of her much-anticipated second album Hold The Girl in the form of pop-country banger This Hell.

Earlier this week the Japanese-born, British-raised pop star confirmed that Hold The Girl will be released on September 2 on Dirty Hit.

One verse of the singer/songwriter's euphoric new single runs: "Don’t know why we’re here. But might as well get down and dirty.  That Satan's looking thirsty. Not even he can hurt me."

“I had so much fun writing ‘This Hell,’ says Sawayama. “The past couple of years I’ve been listening to lots of female country singers and wanted to write a euphoric and tongue in cheek country pop song. Country music at its core to me represents comfort, brilliant storytelling and authentic expression of the writer’s reality. I put in as many iconic pop culture moments as I can, but the song is more than that.

“It’s an important song for me given the human rights that are being taken away from minorities at a rapid rate in the name of traditional religious beliefs, more specifically I was thinking about the rights being taken away from the LGBTQ community when I wrote this song. When the world tells us we don’t deserve love and protection, we have no choice but to give love and protection to each other. This Hell is better with you.”

Sawayama released her acclaimed debut album, Sawayama, in 2020, borrowing from her rock and metal influences on tracks like XSSTFU! and Who's Gonna Save U Now? Her cover of Enter Sandman on the Metallica-hailing The Blacklist album was one of the collection's most intriguing re-imaginings. 

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.