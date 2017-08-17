Listen to rare live version of Stone Temple Pilots track Plush

Next month, Rhino Records will release a 25th anniversary edition of Stone Temple Pilots’ debut album, Core.

The 4CD, DVD and super deluxe edition will be available on September 29 and features a new remaster of the 1992 record, along with rarities, unreleased demos and live recordings, plus a surround sound mix and original music videos.

To mark the announcement, the label have shared a previously unreleased live version of Plush from the album exclusively with Classic Rock.

It was recorded at California’s Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater on July 2, 1993, and can be listened to below.

The Core super deluxe edition will be limited to 15,000 copies worldwide and will be presented in a 12 x 12 hardcover book featuring rare pictures of vocalist Scott Weiland, guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz.

The album will also be available via digital download and through streaming services.

The super deluxe edition is now available for pre-order directly through the band’s website and includes a bonus replica 7-inch vinyl single of Plush that was originally released in the UK in 1993. It’s backed by Sin and is limited to just 1000 copies.

Find the full list of contents below.

Stone Temple Pilots Core Super Deluxe Edition contents

Disc One: Original album remastered

Dead & Bloated Sex Type Thing Wicked Garden No Memory Sin Naked Sunday Creep Piece Of Pie Plush Wet My Bed Crackerman Where The River Goes

Disc Two: Demos And B-sides

Only Dying – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Wicked Garden – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Naked Sunday – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Where The River Goes – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Dead & Bloated – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Sex Type Thing – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Sin – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Creep – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Plush – Demo (Previously Unreleased) Sex Type Thing – Swing Type Version Plush – Acoustic Type Version Creep – New Album Version Plush – Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)

Disc Three

Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater July 2, 1993 - previously unreleased

Crackerman Wicked Garden No Memory Sin Plush Where The River Goes Sex Type Thing Wet My Bed Naked Sunday

Live At The Reading Festival, August 27, 1993

Wicked Garden No Memory (Previously Unreleased) Sin Lounge Fly (Previously Unreleased) Dead & Bloated Sex Type Thing Naked Sunday (Previously Unreleased)

Disc Four: MTV Unplugged, November 17, 1993

Crackerman Creep (Previously Unreleased) Andy Warhol Plush (Previously Unreleased) Big Empty (Previously Unreleased) Wicked Garden (Previously Unreleased) Sex Type Thing (Previously Unreleased)

Disc Five: (DVD) Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24⁄ 96 Stereo Audio and music videos

